#ThisDayThatYear: Bucks end Warriors' 24-game win streak in 2015

What's the story On December 12, 2015, the Milwaukee Bucks shocked the NBA by ending the Golden State Warriors' record-setting 24-game win streak to start the season. Playing in Milwaukee, the Bucks capitalized on fatigue from the Warriors' double-overtime game the night before, securing a decisive 108-95 victory. This stunning upset remains a defining moment of the 2015-16 NBA season. Here's more.

Bucks steal the spotlight as they end Warriors' 24-game streak

The Bucks handed the Warriors their first loss of the season, ending their historic 24-game win streak. Behind Greg Monroe's 28 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo's near triple-double, the Bucks controlled the game, winning 108-95. Fatigue plagued the Warriors after a double-overtime win the previous night, as Stephen Curry's 28 points couldn't overcome Milwaukee's dominant team performance.

Recap of the Warriors' 24-game winning streak

The Warriors opened the 2015-16 season with a historic 24-game winning streak, breaking the NBA's previous best start of 15-0, set by the 1993-94 Rockets and 1948-49 Capitols. They also surpassed the 1884 St. Louis Maroons' 20-0 record for the best season start in American pro sports history. Including the prior season, their 28-game regular-season win streak became the NBA's second-longest.

Highlights of the 2015 Golden State Warriors' season

The 2015-16 Warriors had a record-breaking season, setting an NBA-best 73-9 regular-season record, surpassing the 1995-96 Bulls' 72-10 mark. They opened with 24 straight wins, broke 25+ NBA records, including 54 consecutive home wins, and recorded 34 road victories. Curry became the first unanimous MVP, while Steve Kerr was Coach of the Year. Despite leading 3-1 in the Finals, they fell to Cleveland Cavaliers.

Longest winning streak in the NBA

The longest winning streaks in NBA history showcase dominance. The LA Lakers' 33-game streak in 1971-72 led to a championship, as did the Bucks' 20 wins in 1970-71 and the Miami Heat's 27 in 2012-13. However, the Warriors' 24-game streak in 2015-16 and the Houston Rockets' 22 in 2007-08 ended without titles, highlighting the unpredictability of postseason success despite regular-season excellence.