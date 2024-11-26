Summarize Simplifying... In short John Stockton, a former point guard for the Jazz, holds the record for the most games played by a single team, with 1,686 games in 19 seasons.

Known for his consistency and ability to perform under pressure, Stockton led the NBA in assists for nine consecutive seasons and guided the Jazz to two NBA Finals.

His career, marked by impressive stats and records, underscores his significant impact on the team and the sport.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2000, Jazz's John Stockton became the player with the most games for one single team (Image credit: X/@timelesssports)

#ThisDayThatYear: Stockton sets record for most games with one team

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:57 pm Nov 26, 202403:57 pm

What's the story On November 26, 2000, John Stockton solidified his legacy as the epitome of loyalty and consistency in the NBA. Playing his 1,271st game for the Utah Jazz, Stockton set the record for the most games played with a single team. On this day, he eclipsed John Havlicek's record of 1270 games for the Boston Celtics. Here's more about the same.

Game recap

Stockton sets NBA record as Jazz top Pistons 94-79

The Jazz defeated the Pistons 94-82, and Stockton set a record for the most games played by one team (1,271 games). Stockton contributed one point, 15 assists, and four rebounds. Karl Malone led the Jazz with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. Utah shot 48.7% from the field and held Detroit to just 38.2% shooting in the win.

Career stats

Point guard's NBA career stats

During his career, Stockton averaged 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game, across 1,504 regular-season games. He shot 51.5% from the field and 82.6% from the free-throw line. His playoff performances highlighted his ability to elevate his game. He posted stats like 19.5 points and 14.8 rebounds per game in the 1987-88 season, demonstrating his consistency and impact in high-pressure situations.

Record

Players with most games in one uniform

John Stockton leads the list with 1,686 games played for the Jazz in 19 seasons. He is trailed by Dirk Nowitzki, who played 1,667 games for the Dallas Mavericks. Tim Duncan is third on the list with 1,643 games for the San Antonio Spurs across 19 seasons. Another Jazz player makes the list in the form of Karl Malone who has played 1,606 games.

Summary

Summary of Stockton's career with the Jazz

Stockton was selected by the Jazz as the 16th pick in the 1984 NBA Draft. He became the starting point guard in 1987-88 and led the NBA in assists for nine straight seasons. Stockton set numerous records, including becoming the all-time leader in assists and steals. He guided the Jazz to two NBA Finals. Notably, Utah made the NBA playoffs every season with Stockton.