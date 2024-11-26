Summarize Simplifying... In short Julio Jones made NFL history with his third career game of over 250 receiving yards, leading the Falcons to a 34-20 victory over the Buccaneers.

His previous record-breaking performances were in 2014 against the Packers and in 2016 against the Panthers.

This feat places him among the ranks of legendary receivers like Flipper Anderson and Calvin Johnson, who hold the top single-game receiving records.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2017, Julio Jones became the first player with three 250+ receiving yard games in NFL history (Image credit: X/@juliojones_11)

#ThisDayThatYear: Julio Jones makes history with third 250+ yard game

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:56 pm Nov 26, 202403:56 pm

What's the story On November 26, 2017, Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones delivered a jaw-dropping performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, racking up 253 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This marked his third 250+ receiving-yard game. Notably, no other player has more than one such game in the NFL. Relive the brilliance that solidified Jones as one of football's greatest receivers.

Game recap

Jones sets historic NFL record as Falcons top Buccaneers

Jones dominated with 253 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Falcons to a 34-20 win over the Buccaneers. Atlanta built a 27-6 lead but had to fend off a Tampa Bay rally sparked by Ryan Fitzpatrick. Key plays from Keanu Neal and Tevin Coleman sealed the game. Jones' historic performance marked his third career 250+ yard game, cementing his place in NFL history.

Games

Recap of Jones' two other 250+ yard game

Game 1 (2014): vs Packers. Jones recorded 259 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches, averaging 23.5 yards per reception. Game 2 (2016): vs Panthers. Jones exploded for 300 yards on 12 catches (25 yards per reception) with a 75-yard touchdown. Matt Ryan threw for 503 yards and 4 touchdowns in Atlanta's 48-33 victory, securing a 3-1 record.

Record

WRs with most receiving yards in a single game

The NFL's top single-game receiving performances are legendary. Flipper Anderson leads with 336 yards (1989), including 15 catches vs Saints. Calvin Johnson follows with 329 yards (2013), snagging 14 receptions for 23.5 yards per catch vs Dallas. Stephone Paige dazzled with 309 yards (1985) on just eight receptions, while Jim Benton (303 yards) and Cloyce Box (302 yards, 4 TDs) round out the list.