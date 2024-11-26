#ThisDayThatYear: Julio Jones makes history with third 250+ yard game
On November 26, 2017, Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones delivered a jaw-dropping performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, racking up 253 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This marked his third 250+ receiving-yard game. Notably, no other player has more than one such game in the NFL. Relive the brilliance that solidified Jones as one of football's greatest receivers.
Jones sets historic NFL record as Falcons top Buccaneers
Jones dominated with 253 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Falcons to a 34-20 win over the Buccaneers. Atlanta built a 27-6 lead but had to fend off a Tampa Bay rally sparked by Ryan Fitzpatrick. Key plays from Keanu Neal and Tevin Coleman sealed the game. Jones' historic performance marked his third career 250+ yard game, cementing his place in NFL history.
Recap of Jones' two other 250+ yard game
Game 1 (2014): vs Packers. Jones recorded 259 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches, averaging 23.5 yards per reception. Game 2 (2016): vs Panthers. Jones exploded for 300 yards on 12 catches (25 yards per reception) with a 75-yard touchdown. Matt Ryan threw for 503 yards and 4 touchdowns in Atlanta's 48-33 victory, securing a 3-1 record.
WRs with most receiving yards in a single game
The NFL's top single-game receiving performances are legendary. Flipper Anderson leads with 336 yards (1989), including 15 catches vs Saints. Calvin Johnson follows with 329 yards (2013), snagging 14 receptions for 23.5 yards per catch vs Dallas. Stephone Paige dazzled with 309 yards (1985) on just eight receptions, while Jim Benton (303 yards) and Cloyce Box (302 yards, 4 TDs) round out the list.