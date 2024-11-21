#ThisDayThatYear: Fitch becomes NBA's first coach to lose 1,000 games
On November 21, 1996, NBA history was made as Bill Fitch, coaching the LA Clippers, became the first coach to reach 1,000 career losses following a 105-94 defeat against Dallas Mavericks. Despite this infamous milestone, Fitch's career remains notable for his resilience and achievements, including two Coach of the Year awards and leading the Boston Celtics to an NBA title in 1981. Here's more.
Mavericks top Clippers as Fitch sets an infamous NBA record
The Mavericks secured a 105-94 victory over the Clippers, marking an efficient team effort. Mavericks star Jim Jackson led with 23 points, while Jason Kidd added 11 points. The Clippers struggled despite Loy Vaught's 10 points and 11 rebounds. Dallas pulled ahead with a strong second-half performance, sealing the game and handing Clippers coach Fitch his record-setting 1,000th career loss.
Fitch's coach of the year awards highlights
Fitch won his first NBA Coach of the Year Award in 1976, leading the "Miracle of Richfield" Cavaliers to a 49-win season, a Central Division title, and their first playoff series win. He earned his second award in 1980 after leading the Celtics, with rookie Larry Bird, to 61 wins, an Atlantic Division title, and the Conference Finals, showcasing his transformative coaching impact.
Best and worst season in the NBA
Fitch coached five teams in the NBA starting with the Cavaliers and ending his career with the Clippers. Fitch's worst season came during the 1970-71 season, with the Cavaliers where he lost 67 games, finishing last in the Central Division. His best season in terms of losses came during the 1981-82 season, losing just 19 games, but losing in the conference finals.
Fitch's overall coaching career
Fitch, known for reviving struggling teams, ranks 10th in NBA all-time wins (944) and 2nd in losses (1,106) behind Lenny Wilkens (1,155). Fitch won his one and only NBA Championship as a coach with the 1980-81 Boston Celtics. Named one of the NBA's Top 10 Coaches in 1996, he was honored in 2016 with a Hall of Fame bench near James Naismith's statue.