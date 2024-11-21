Summarize Simplifying... In short In 1977, Baltimore Orioles' Eddie Murray, a third-round pick in 1973, made a remarkable debut in his rookie season, earning the AL Rookie of the Year award.

#ThisDayThatYear: In 1977, Orioles' Eddie Murray won the AL rookie of the year on the back of a stellar rookie season (Image credit: X/@Orioles)

#ThisDayThatYear: Baltimore's Eddie Murray earns Rookie of the Year (1977)

What's the story On November 21, 1977, Baltimore Orioles' Eddie Murray was crowned American League Rookie of the Year. The young first baseman showcased his brilliance with a .283 batting average, 27 home runs, and 88 RBIs. Drafted in 1973, Murray quickly became a cornerstone for Baltimore, earning his place as one of baseball's greats. Here's more about the same.

Draft and rookie season

Murray's draft details and rookie season stats

Murray, a third-round pick by the Orioles in 1973, made his MLB debut on April 7, 1977, and played 160 games in his rookie season. He posted a .283 batting average, with 27 homers, 88 RBIs, 29 doubles, and 173 hits, while striking out 104 times—the only season he surpassed 100 strikeouts. His impressive numbers earned him the AL Rookie of the Year award.

Best and worst game

First baseman's best and worst game during his rookie year

Murray's best game was the last game of the season, against the Boston Red Sox. The Orioles won the game 8-7, while Murray managed two HRs, three RBIs, and three hits across five at-bats. His worst game came in a win against the Seattle Mariners, where he was struck out thrice in four at-bats, managing to score nothing.

Career stats

Murray's career stats

Murray's impressive 21-year career spanned multiple teams, highlighted by his time with the Orioles. In his rookie season (1977), he played 160 games, hitting .283 with 27 HRs, 88 RBIs, and 173 hits. He consistently produced, posting a career .287 average, 504 home runs, and 1,917 RBIs. In the postseason, he accumulated a .258 average with nine homers and 25 RBIs across 44 games.