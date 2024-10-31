Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2014, the Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed three new members: Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and Tony La Russa.

Maddux and Glavine, both pitchers, had impressive careers with over 300 wins each, while La Russa, a manager, led his teams to over 2,800 victories and three World Series titles.

Their induction celebrates their significant contributions to baseball and their exceptional careers.

#OTDTY: Tony La Russa, Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine among other iconic figures were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame (Image credit: X/@MLB)

#ThisDayThatYear: Baseball Hall of Fame inducts Maddux, Glavine, La Russa

What's the story On October 31, 2014, the Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed three iconic figures: pitchers Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine, and skipper Tony La Russa among others. Their induction celebrated extraordinary contributions to baseball, with the ceremony taking place on July 27, 2014. We explain in detail, the balloting process, the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, and the stats of these figures.

HOF

What is the Baseball Hall of Fame?

The Baseball Hall of Fame (HOF), established in Cooperstown, New York, honors players, managers, and other contributors who have significantly impacted the sport. Inductees are recognized for their outstanding achievements and excellence in baseball, both on and off the field. Membership in the HOF is a prestigious accolade, showcasing the history and tradition of the game while inspiring future generations of players.

Balloting process

How are the inductees selected to the Hall of Fame?

The voting process for Hall of Fame induction involves the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA), which votes on players who have been retired for five years. Candidates must receive at least 75% of the votes to be inducted. In 2014, the ballot included notable names, with Maddux, Glavine, and Thomas among the top vote-getters, reflecting their exceptional careers.

La Russa

Managerial career numbers and achievements of Tony La Russa

In his managerial career, Russa oversaw 5,387 regular-season games, winning 2,884 for a win percentage of .536. In the postseason, he achieved 71 wins (61 losses), with a .538 win percentage. He is a three-time World Series champion (1989, 2006, 2011) and a four-time Manager of the Year (1983, 1988, 1992, 2002). His legacy is honored with a retired number 10 by the Cardinals.

Tom Glavine

Crunch career stats of Tom Glavine

Glavine had a stellar career, highlighted by impressive stats over 22 seasons. With a record of 305 wins and 203 losses, he maintained a career ERA of 3.54 across 682 games. He struck out 2,607 batters while pitching 4,413.1 innings, allowing 1,734 earned runs and recording a WHIP of 1.31. In the postseason, Glavine won 14 games with a 3.30 ERA in 35 appearances.

Greg Maddux

Career numbers of Greg Maddux

From 1986 to 2008, Maddux delivered a remarkable pitching career marked by consistency and excellence. Over 744 games, he achieved a career record of 355 wins and 227 losses, boasting an impressive 3.16 ERA and 3,371 strikeouts. Notably, he pitched over 5,008 innings, allowing only 1,756 earned runs. His postseason performance included 35 games with a 3.27 ERA and a 11-14 record.