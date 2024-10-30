Summarize Simplifying... In short As the MLB free agency approaches, five top shortstops are in the spotlight.

Adams, the most sought-after, had a .251 average with 32 homers in 2024, while Kim, despite a shoulder injury, is known for his stellar defense.

Rojas, Iglesias, and DeJong also had strong seasons, with impressive batting averages and contributions to their respective teams.

These players are expected to be hot commodities in the upcoming free agency. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Brewers shortstop Willy Adams is currently the most sought-after going into the free agency (Image credit: X/@MLBNetwork)

MLB: Presenting the top five shortstops heading into free agency

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:30 pm Oct 30, 202407:30 pm

What's the story As Major League Baseball's free agency period approaches, the spotlight shines on the top shortstops available. The shortstops not only bring defensive prowess but also contribute significantly to the offense. Here's a closer look at the top five shortstops who will be free agents before the 2025 season.

#1

Willy Adams - Milwaukee Brewers

Adams has emerged as the most coveted shortstop this free agency, following an impressive 2024 season. The Red Sox are among the teams most keen to sign the right-handed hitter. In 2024, Adams posted a .251 batting average with 153 hits (32 homers). Overall, he holds a .248 average with 800 hits and 150 homers, while his postseason average stands at .216 (35 games).

#2

Ha-Seong Kim - San Diego Padres

Kim has a $7 million mutual option with the Padres for 2025. Despite a shoulder injury that cut his 2024 season short, he's expected to pursue a multi-year deal as one of the top shortstops available. He is known for his stellar defense at shortstop, second, and third base. Overall, he has played 540 games, hitting .242 with 200 RBIs and 78 stolen bases.

#3

Miguel Rojas -Los Angeles Dodgers

Rojas has a $5 million club option with the Los Angeles Dodgers for 2025. He had a strong season offensively, hitting .283 with 87 hits, 36 RBIs, and eight steals while continuing to excel defensively at shortstop. If not retained, he'll be a sought-after free agent with veteran experience. Over his career, he's played 1,182 games, batting .260 with 399 runs and 336 RBIs.

#4

Jose Iglesias - New York Mets

Iglesias enjoyed a strong resurgence in 2024, posting an impressive .830 OPS over 85 games while boosting team chemistry. After sitting out the entire 2023 season, he's back on the map as a viable infield option. In his career, he holds a .283 batting average, with 1,142 hits and 392 RBIs across 1,181 games. In 2024, he recorded a .337 average with 26 RBIs

#5

Paul DeJong - Kansas City Royals

Paul DeJong has played over 700 innings at shortstop and made his MLB debut at third base. Offensively, DeJong hit .251 with a .335 OBP this year and has struck out frequently. However, has hit 26 homers this season, marking it the third 25-homer season. Overall, he owns a .250 batting average, a .330 OBP including 147 homers, and 443 RBIs (832 games).