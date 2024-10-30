Summarize Simplifying... In short The MLB free agency is heating up with top first basemen like Alonso, known for his consistent power hitting, and Walker, a two-time Gold Glove winner, on the market.

MLB: Ranking the top four first basemen this free agency

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:34 pm Oct 30, 202407:34 pm

What's the story As the offseason approaches, teams are eyeing the top free-agent first basemen to bolster their rosters. This year's market features several standout players, each bringing unique strengths and potential game-changing abilities. In this ranking, we'll explore the top four first basemen available, highlighting their 2024 performances and their MLB career stats.

#1

Pete Alonso - New York Mets

Alonso has been a consistent power hitter since his debut in 2019, averaging 44 homers annually over his first four full seasons. In 2024, he hit 34 homers, including 15 after the All-Star break. His career stats include 846 hits, 226 homers, and a .249 batting average. In the postseason, he boasts a .278 batting average, including five HRs and 11 RBIs (16 games).

#2

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 2024, Walker hit 26 homers in 130 games, posting an OPS above .800 for the third straight season despite missing 32 games due to an oblique injury. A two-time Gold Glove winner, he has a career average of .250, with 720 hits and 147 homers across 832 games. However, his age (33) may impact contract length. Potential fits: Astros, Cardinals, and Red Sox.

#3

Paul Goldschmidt - Arizona Cardinals

Despite poor numbers, he's likely to improve next season, possibly mirroring his 2023 performance. Meanwhile, his track record and solid defense justify a higher ranking over others. In the 2024 season, Goldschmidt managed a .245 batting average, whilst belting 22 homers and batting in 65 RBIs. His career stats include 362 homers, a .289 batting average, 2.056 hits across 1,928 games.

#4

Rhys Hoskins - Milwaukee Brewers

From 2017 to 2022, Hoskins was among baseball's most productive hitters, boasting a career average of .238 with 174 home runs and 486 RBIs over 798 games. However, a severe knee injury in 2023 sidelined him for the entire season, marking it as a significant setback. In 2024, he hit just .214 with 26 homers, struggling to regain his form, impacting his free agency.