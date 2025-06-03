Imran Khan's ex-wife Avantika is not yet 'friends' with actor
What's the story
Avantika Malik, the ex-wife of actor Imran Khan, recently spoke about their relationship post-divorce.
The couple, who got married in 2011 and separated in 2019, share a daughter named Imara.
In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Malik revealed that while they have remained cordial after the split, they are not exactly "friends" yet.
Emotional aftermath
Malik's candid confession about her feelings post-divorce
Malik opened up about the emotional turmoil she went through after the divorce. She confessed that she was "devastated" but remained cordial with her ex.
"But we don't (talk), not really. It's cordial, but friends is a very strong term. We're not there yet. Maybe some day," she added.
Co-parenting focus
Malik emphasized co-parenting and daughter's access to both parents
Malik stressed the importance of co-parenting and ensuring their daughter will have access to both parents.
Talking about Imara, she said, "I think for both Imran and I, we always knew we were going to do our best when it came to her."
"She spends equal amount of time with both parents. So I think in that sense she knows that she has not lost anybody."
"We were united on that front, to know that she is loved and protected."
Future outlook
'I felt like I wouldn't survive day without this guy'
In April, while appearing on Janice Sequiera's The Healing Circle, she clarified that even though they had gone their separate ways, the split was still difficult for her to cope with.
"It's just two people growing apart, it's not the worst thing in the world."
"I would feel that if my marriage broke, I would die. I felt like I would not survive one day without this guy."
Career moves
Khan's upcoming acting comeback
Malik and Khan dated for many years during their teenage years before marrying. Now, the Delhi Belly star is with Lekha Washington.
Meanwhile, Khan is set to make his Bollywood comeback after a decade.
He will be seen in a romantic comedy with Bhumi Pednekar. Not much is known about the movie as of yet, but it has left fans in a frenzy.