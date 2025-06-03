Malik stressed the importance of co-parenting and ensuring their daughter will have access to both parents.

Talking about Imara, she said, "I think for both Imran and I, we always knew we were going to do our best when it came to her."

"She spends equal amount of time with both parents. So I think in that sense she knows that she has not lost anybody."

"We were united on that front, to know that she is loved and protected."