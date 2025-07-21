Nepal cricket team to train in Bengaluru: Details here

The Nepal men's cricket team will be training at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru between August 20 and September 4. The move is part of their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for October this year. The Indian government is backing this initiative as a way to "connect the youth of the two countries."

Past events Previous training sessions This is not the first time Nepal's team is training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. The Indian government had also facilitated a similar training session in August last year. In addition, Nepal played the triangular T20 tournament against Baroda and Gujarat last year. The tournament was organized ahead of the 2024 T20 Cricket Cup.

Diplomatic relations The cricket connection An Indian government official emphasized that "cricket cooperation has added a new dimension to the deep-rooted and age-old historical ties between India and Nepal." The official said it connects the youth of both countries through a shared passion for cricket. External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar had met with the Nepalese men's cricket team and representatives of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) in January 2024, conveying India's support for cricket development in Nepal.

Additional support Nepal U-19 and women's teams also trained in India The Indian government also backed a practice tournament between the Nepal Under-19 sides and the Delhi & District Cricket Association in March this year. Meanwhile, the Nepal women's side took part in a preparation camp in Delhi from April to May for the Asia World Cup Qualifiers in Thailand. The team made it to the finals of these qualifiers.