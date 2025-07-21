Figma targets $13.65B valuation in upcoming IPO

Figma, a leading cloud-based design software company, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US. The company hopes to achieve a valuation of up to $13.65 billion through this move. The San Francisco-based firm and its investors plan to raise as much as $1.03 billion by selling nearly 37 million shares at an estimated price range of $25-$28 per share.

Market impact IPO follows collapsed Adobe deal The upcoming IPO marks a major milestone for Figma, especially after its $20 billion sale to Adobe was called off more than a year ago due to regulatory issues in Europe and the UK. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FIG." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co., and JP Morgan will be underwriting this offering.

Growth trajectory Revenue surged 46% in Q1 2025 Figma's revenue surged 46% in Q1 2025, while its net income tripled. The company serves a broad range of clients, including ServiceNow, Workday, and SAP. Despite its impressive growth, Figma has hinted at potential "big swings" with mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Co-founder and CEO Dylan Field said they are ready to "make decisions that may not seem immediately rational."