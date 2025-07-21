ChatGPT is down, paid users are reporting access issues

Thousands of reports indicate widespread problems. ChatGPT users across various time zones have been unable to access the popular AI tool, which has become essential for professionals, students, and businesses for tasks like content creation and problem-solving.

Ongoing efforts

OpenAI working on implementing a mitigation

In response to the outage, OpenAI has said it is "working on implementing a mitigation." The company has acknowledged that users are experiencing "elevated errors for the impacted services" and is actively working to fix them. As of now, there is no official timeline for when ChatGPT will be fully operational again. However, the outage doesn't appear to be as extensive as past incidents that rendered the entire chatbot unusable for several hours.