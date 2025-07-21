ChatGPT is down, paid users are reporting access issues
What's the story
OpenAI's popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, is currently facing a major outage. The issue was first reported on the company's status page and has been confirmed by Downdetector's data, which shows a sharp surge in user complaints, with reports exceeding 1,500. The spike in outage reports started around 7:00am EDT today (4:30pm IST). According to OpenAI's status page, the issue is "elevated errors on ChatGPT for all paid users" and has been "ongoing for 1 hour," as of writing.
Information
Reports of widespread access issues
Thousands of reports indicate widespread problems. ChatGPT users across various time zones have been unable to access the popular AI tool, which has become essential for professionals, students, and businesses for tasks like content creation and problem-solving.
Ongoing efforts
OpenAI working on implementing a mitigation
In response to the outage, OpenAI has said it is "working on implementing a mitigation." The company has acknowledged that users are experiencing "elevated errors for the impacted services" and is actively working to fix them. As of now, there is no official timeline for when ChatGPT will be fully operational again. However, the outage doesn't appear to be as extensive as past incidents that rendered the entire chatbot unusable for several hours.