What's the story

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is said to be exploring a partnership with India as part of its 'OpenAI for Countries' initiative.

The effort seeks to assist national governments in expanding their data center capacity in collaboration with the US government.

Jason Kwon, OpenAI's Chief Strategy Officer, has been visiting several Asia Pacific nations, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India.

He is meeting governments and potential private-sector partners to discuss the opportunities.