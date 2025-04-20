6 ChatGPT features you must know about
What's the story
ChatGPT, the versatile AI tool, isn't just about answering queries or organizing your daily tasks. It comes with a range of features that can take your experience to the next level.
From generating and analyzing images to web browsing for real-time information, the capabilities of the tool are endless.
It even has voice mode for hands-free chatting, custom GPTs for specific tasks, and reasoning behind responses.
Check out the best features of ChatGPT.
Visual features
Image generation and analysis capabilities
ChatGPT goes beyond text generation by providing AI-generated images based on user-defined prompts.
This can be used to create artwork, logos, or unique visuals for content.
Plus, the tool can analyze uploaded images by identifying objects, extracting text from them, and recognizing patterns within the visual data.
This is particularly useful for interpreting infographics or complex visuals.
Interaction options
Web browsing and voice mode features
ChatGPT's web access for up-to-date information means it can provide details on niche topics or check weather updates.
It fetches the latest data and provides references to its sources, saving you the trouble of manually browsing search results.
Plus, ChatGPT's Voice Mode lets you interact with the AI assistant using your voice, making communication faster and easier without having to type anything.
Tailored interactions
Custom GPTs and reasoning behind responses
Custom GPTs are tailored versions of ChatGPT for specific tasks. You can create these customized versions without any coding skills.
The reasoning feature lets you see the thought process behind ChatGPT's responses, adding another layer of transparency to its operations.
You can enable this feature for follow-up questions, ensuring that you can see the reasoning throughout your conversation with the AI tool.
User control
Memory feature in ChatGPT
ChatGPT also provides a memory feature that saves information from conversations across all chats.
Users can command the AI to remember certain details, review saved memories, and ask it to forget any information they might be uncomfortable with.
This level of control adds an extra layer of personalization to the AI's capabilities, ensuring a more tailored interaction experience.