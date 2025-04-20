Novel trial turns sewage into world's strongest material
What's the story
In a first-of-its-kind trial, Manchester is turning sewage sludge into hydrogen fuel and graphene.
The project is a collaboration between United Utilities and British climate tech firm Levidian.
It uses the sludge by-product of sewage treatment to produce biogas, which is then converted into hydrogen and graphene using advanced technology at United Utilities' Davyhulme sewage works in Trafford.
Process details
Biogas conversion process
Levidian's biogas conversion process, which is being trialed at the sewage works, uses microwave energy to split the biogas into hydrogen gas.
This hydrogen is then fed back into generators for site power. The process also yields solid carbon in the form of graphene.
Both United Utilities and Levidian estimate that biogas from sewage waste could produce up to 75,000 metric tons of hydrogen each year. That's enough to power over 40% of all UK bus and coach journeys.
Future plans
United Utilities's plans for hydrogen and graphene
In the short term, United Utilities plans to use the clean hydrogen and graphene generated from this process to cut down its carbon footprint.
If successful, this groundbreaking tech could be adopted across North West England and perhaps even the entire UK.
Tom Lisset, Director of Bioresource & Green Energy at United Utilities expressed his excitement about this project saying, "To be stood here 110 years later to talk about turning sludge into hydrogen or graphene is really really exciting."
Applications
Graphene's potential uses
Graphene, the thinnest and strongest material ever recorded, was discovered in Manchester two decades ago.
It has a plethora of potential applications, from cutting down the carbon footprint of concrete production to extending the lifespan of tires and improving battery performance.
This innovative project at one of Europe's largest sewage works is a major step toward sustainable waste treatment processes and carbon reduction strategies.