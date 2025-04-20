Levidian's biogas conversion process, which is being trialed at the sewage works, uses microwave energy to split the biogas into hydrogen gas.

This hydrogen is then fed back into generators for site power. The process also yields solid carbon in the form of graphene.

Both United Utilities and Levidian estimate that biogas from sewage waste could produce up to 75,000 metric tons of hydrogen each year. That's enough to power over 40% of all UK bus and coach journeys.