WhatsApp will soon let you translate messages
What's the story
WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update for Android users, version 2.25.12.25, through Google Play Beta Program.
The update brings a new feature that lets users translate chat messages and channel updates directly within the app.
The translation tool is being made available to select beta testers and will gradually be introduced to more users over the coming weeks.
Privacy protection
Translation feature preserves user privacy
The new translation feature was first reported in a previous update, suggesting WhatsApp has been working on this capability for a while.
The tool leverages an advanced in-house translation technology that handles message translations completely on-device. This way, it maintains end-to-end encryption and user privacy by not sending messages to external servers.
Some users have already spotted the option to translate messages in the chat info screen.
Information
How to access it
The translation tool is available from the chat info screen, where users can define which language they want messages to be automatically translated from on a per-chat basis. Alternatively, they can choose to manually translate individual messages by selecting "Translate" in message options.
User feedback
WhatsApp's new feature is a step toward user control
The translation feature isn't just limited to private chats; it also extends to groups and channels, letting users follow and understand content shared in different languages.
Users have control over this feature and can update or disable their translation preferences anytime from the chat info screen.
Downloaded language packs can be managed and deleted from WhatsApp storage settings, giving users control over space and preferences.