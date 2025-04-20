How to watch 'smiley face' celestial arrangement on April 25
What's the story
A rare cosmic event, a triple planetary conjunction, will take place on April 25.
This unique alignment of Venus, Saturn, and the crescent Moon will create a visual phenomenon in the sky looking like a "smiley face."
The planets will make up the eyes of this celestial smile while the delicate crescent Moon will be its mouth.
NASA Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson said, "To some people, the triangle of bright objects may appear as a smiley face."
Visibility
Viewing conditions and timing for the event
The triple conjunction will be visible across the globe, if the conditions are right.
The best opportunity to witness this celestial event is by looking toward the eastern horizon on April 25 morning.
The alignment will take place just an hour before sunrise, giving stargazers a brief opportunity to witness this rare event.
Culbertson advised that "anyone wanting to try for a glimpse of the conjunction should find a clear eastern horizon from which to observe."
Viewing tips
How to view this celestial event?
The celestial event comes as a post-script to the Lyrid meteor shower, which would have peaked by then.
The planets Venus and Saturn will be bright enough to be seen with naked eye.
However, a telescope or binoculars could enhance the experience by revealing more about the crescent Moon's smile.
For those with an unobstructed horizon, Mercury may also be seen below these twinkling planetary trio.