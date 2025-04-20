What's the story

A rare cosmic event, a triple planetary conjunction, will take place on April 25.

This unique alignment of Venus, Saturn, and the crescent Moon will create a visual phenomenon in the sky looking like a "smiley face."

The planets will make up the eyes of this celestial smile while the delicate crescent Moon will be its mouth.

NASA Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson said, "To some people, the triangle of bright objects may appear as a smiley face."