NASA's most senior active astronaut Don Pettit celebrated his 70th birthday in a unique way, by returning to Earth from a mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Pettit, along with his Soyuz MS-26 crew members Aleksey Ovchinin (53) and Ivan Vagner (39), landed in Kazakhstan today at 6:20am local time.

The trio returned to Earth after spending seven months aboard the ISS.