How to use Amazon Prime Video search filters on Android
What's the story
With a massive library of content, Amazon Prime Video makes an ideal destination to catch your favorite shows and movies.
However, in order to do that, you'll have to navigate its offerings efficiently.
If you're an Android user, optimizing search filters can go a long way to improve your experience by narrowing down your choices and saving time.
Here's how you can refine search filters on Amazon Prime Video for Android.
Search access
Accessing the search functionality
To start optimizing your search on Amazon Prime Video, open the app on your Android device and head over to the top right corner to find the magnifying glass icon.
Hitting this icon will lead you to the search page where you can enter keywords related to titles, genres, or actors.
This is where you can start filtering through thousands of available options.
Genre selection
Utilizing genre filters
Once in the search section, use genre filters to limit the results.
Tap on 'Genres' and choose from categories like drama, comedy, or action.
This comes in handy when you want to focus your search on certain interests and filter out the unnecessary results.
By choosing one or more genres, you will be simplifying the browsing process by a good extent.
Year filter
Applying release year filters
Another effective way to optimize your searches is by using release year filters.
After typing a keyword or selecting a genre, look for an option to filter by release year.
You can pick specific years or a range of years to look for content from certain time periods that interest you the most.
Ratings sort
Sorting by customer ratings
Sorting results by customer ratings is another handy feature you can find in Amazon Prime Video's search.
Once you have searched for something with keywords or applied filters, look for options to sort titles according to viewer ratings.
The higher-rated content tends to be of better quality and higher user satisfaction.
Save preferences
Saving filter preferences
For frequent users who have specific preferences when looking for content on a regular basis, saving filter settings could prove useful.
Some editions of Amazon Prime Video might allow you to save these preferences so that they are applied automatically on future searches—saving time and effort every time you use the app.