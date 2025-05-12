OpenAI and Microsoft negotiate new funding terms ahead of IPO
What's the story
OpenAI, the AI research organization led by Sam Altman, is said to be in talks with Microsoft to renegotiate their existing deal.
According to a report by the Financial Times, the goal of these negotiations is to make OpenAI a profit-making company and possibly prepare it for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) down the line.
The move comes as part of OpenAI's broader restructuring strategy.
Investment details
Microsoft, OpenAI's largest backer, holds key to restructuring
Microsoft is OpenAI's biggest financial backer, having pumped more than $13 billion into the company.
The tech giant is also a key player in OpenAI's restructuring efforts.
A key part of these negotiations is to decide how much equity Microsoft will hold in the revamped OpenAI.
The first deal between the two companies was signed in 2019 and expires in 2030.
Corporate transformation
OpenAI's restructuring plans and future prospects
The ongoing discussions are crucial for OpenAI's restructuring efforts.
Last week, the company chose not to break away from its non-profit board. However, it still wants to become a public benefit corporation focused on social improvement as well as profit-making.
This corporate transformation would allow OpenAI to offer equity shares to investors. The change is a major demand from investors and would make an IPO possible in the future.
Strategic importance
OpenAI's restructuring critical for future funding and competition
The restructuring is essential for Altman's vision of building artificial general intelligence that exceeds human intelligence.
It will also help with future funding opportunities and allow competition with tech giants like Google.
Despite some friction over OpenAI's demands for financial resources while keeping Microsoft out of strategic decisions, the latter continues to back the reorganization deal, albeit under tense circumstances.