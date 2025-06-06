What's the story

Siddarth Nandyala, a 14-year-old from Frisco, Texas, has developed a revolutionary smartphone app called Circadian AI.

The app can detect early signs of heart disease in just seven seconds.

It works by recording heart sounds and analyzing the data with a cloud-based machine learning (ML) model.

The innovative tool can identify arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats), early signs of heart failure, indicators of coronary artery disease, and abnormalities in heart valves.