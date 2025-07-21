7 Indian railway stations to install AI-based facial recognition systems

The Union government has announced its plan to install Artificial Intelligence (AI) -based facial recognition systems at seven major railway stations in India. The move aims to enhance security for women and aligns with concerns raised in a public interest litigation (PIL) by the Supreme Court Women Lawyers' Association, which highlighted the rising crimes against women. The stations include Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) and New Delhi .

Database expansion National database on sexual offenders has over 20 lakh entries The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revealed in an affidavit that the National Database on Sexual Offenders (NDSO) has crossed over 20 lakh entries. This database, accessible to all police stations through the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), contains comprehensive details about sexual offenders such as their names, addresses, photographs, and fingerprints. The entries include information about crimes like rape, gangrape, stalking, and eve-teasing.

Security measures IERMS in place at 499 stations The MHA also said that the Integrated Emergency Response Management System (IERMS) is already in place at 499 out of 983 major railway stations, providing round-the-clock security for women passengers. The Konkan Railway Network has installed 740 CCTV cameras across 67 stations and plans to expand AI-based surveillance further. This is part of a larger effort to improve safety in high-risk zones using technology such as facial recognition, automatic number plate recognition, and drones.