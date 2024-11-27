Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to escalating terror attacks, particularly in the Rajouri-Poonch belt, the National Security Guard (NSG) will now be stationed in Jammu city.

This move, prompted by intelligence reports of potential threats, ensures a quicker response to incidents, as previously, NSG commandos had to be airlifted from New Delhi or Chandigarh.

Additionally, a comprehensive security plan is being developed for the city, focusing on high-rise buildings and sensitive installations, as part of a broader strategy to combat terrorism. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jammu region has seen a spike in terror incidents

NSG to be stationed in Jammu amid rising terror attacks

By Snehil Singh 05:17 pm Nov 27, 202405:17 pm

What's the story In the wake of rising terror attacks, a special task force of the National Security Guard (NSG) will be permanently stationed in Jammu, sources reveal. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the setting up of this NSG hub to ensure quick action against threats. This year, the Jammu region, comprising 10 districts including Rajouri and Poonch, has seen a spike in terror incidents killing at least 44 including 18 security personnel and 14 civilians.

Rising threats

Rajouri-Poonch belt experiences surge in terror activities

Notably, the Rajouri-Poonch belt, which had witnessed a dip in terror activities, has turned into a hotbed of such incidents since October 2021. Over 100 people, including 47 security personnel, have been killed in the region alone. To counter these threats, security forces have intensified operations across vulnerable areas with enhanced night patrolling and raids on terror outfit-linked places like LeT and JeM.

Security enhancement

NSG hub established in Jammu city amid potential threats

The decision to set up the NSG hub in Jammu comes after intelligence reports warned of threats to the city. Officials assured the NSG unit is sufficiently staffed to deal with any terror threat, but refused to reveal the numbers for operational security. Earlier, NSG commandos had to be airlifted from New Delhi or Chandigarh for interventions, which was time-consuming. Now, with NSG stationed locally, a swift response is guaranteed.

Security plan

Comprehensive security plan underway for Jammu city

Along with the deployment of the NSG unit, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is also preparing a detailed security plan for high-rise buildings and sensitive installations in Jammu City and its outskirts. The move comes after a detailed security audit to enhance protection for public spaces and critical infrastructure. The plan is part of a larger strategy to combat the recent spate of terror attacks in the region.