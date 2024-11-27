Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian government is teaming up with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to improve the accuracy of its farm fire detection system, which currently has a high error rate.

The new "paddy burnt area" system aims to provide more accurate data on stubble burning, but faces challenges such as reporting delays and inaccuracies in cloudy weather.

Over 100 officials have been disciplined for failing to curb stubble burning, including five District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new system will be introduced next year

Centre to revamp farm fire detection method, take Isro help

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:15 pm Nov 27, 202405:15 pm

What's the story After being accused of manipulating data, the Indian government is planning to revamp its farm fire detection methods. The move comes after an India Today investigation revealed discrepancies in stubble burning data. To fix this, a new "paddy burnt area" system will be introduced next year to supplement the current "fire count" system.

System overhaul

New system aims to reduce data inaccuracies

The current fire detection system has been criticized for its high error rate of 20-25%, often missing actual incidents or reporting false positives. The government hopes the new "paddy burnt area" system will enhance the accuracy of stubble burning data. To achieve this, it has enlisted the help of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to refine satellite algorithms for improved fire detection.

Implementation hurdles

Challenges and disciplinary actions in stubble burning cases

However, the new paddy burnt area method isn't without challenges. It has a reporting delay of around five days and is inaccurate under cloudy conditions. The system's dependence on spectral analysis tools such as Differenced Normalized Burn Ratio (dNBR) has been effective but can be restricted in complex weather conditions. Meanwhile, over 100 officials have been disciplined for negligence in curbing stubble burning, with five District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police being warned.