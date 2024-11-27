Centre to revamp farm fire detection method, take Isro help
After being accused of manipulating data, the Indian government is planning to revamp its farm fire detection methods. The move comes after an India Today investigation revealed discrepancies in stubble burning data. To fix this, a new "paddy burnt area" system will be introduced next year to supplement the current "fire count" system.
New system aims to reduce data inaccuracies
The current fire detection system has been criticized for its high error rate of 20-25%, often missing actual incidents or reporting false positives. The government hopes the new "paddy burnt area" system will enhance the accuracy of stubble burning data. To achieve this, it has enlisted the help of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to refine satellite algorithms for improved fire detection.
Challenges and disciplinary actions in stubble burning cases
However, the new paddy burnt area method isn't without challenges. It has a reporting delay of around five days and is inaccurate under cloudy conditions. The system's dependence on spectral analysis tools such as Differenced Normalized Burn Ratio (dNBR) has been effective but can be restricted in complex weather conditions. Meanwhile, over 100 officials have been disciplined for negligence in curbing stubble burning, with five District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police being warned.