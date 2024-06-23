In brief Simplifying... In brief ISRO successfully tested its third reusable launch vehicle, 'Pushpak,' which was released from an Indian Air Force helicopter and landed precisely on a runway at a speed exceeding 320km/h.

The mission, led by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, validated an advanced guidance algorithm crucial for future Orbital Re-entry Missions, demonstrating ISRO's ability to reuse flight systems.

The achievement was lauded by ISRO's chairman, highlighting the team's success in complex missions.

The test demonstrates autonomous landing capability of the vehicle

ISRO completes third reusable launch vehicle test: Know its significance

By Akash Pandey 11:56 am Jun 23, 202411:56 am

What's the story The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed the third test in the Reusable Launch Vehicle Landing Experiment (LEX-03). This test demonstrates the autonomous landing capability of the launch vehicle under challenging conditions. The mission simulated high-speed landing scenarios for a vehicle returning from space, reiterating ISRO's expertize in acquiring critical technologies required for developing a Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV). The third, also the final test, was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka.

Test details

'Pushpak' demonstrated autonomous landing under challenging conditions

The winged vehicle, dubbed 'Pushpak,' was released from an Indian Air Force Chinook Helicopter at an altitude of 4.5km. ISRO reported that "Pushpak autonomously executed cross-range correction maneuvers, approached the runway, and performed a precise horizontal landing at the runway centreline." The vehicle's aerodynamic configuration resulted in a landing velocity exceeding 320km/h, more than a commercial aircraft (260km/h) and even a typical fighter aircraft (280km/h). ISRO said the vehicle's speed was reduced to nearly 100km/h using its brake parachute post-touchdown.

Tech advancement

Validating advanced guidance algorithm for future missions

Following the landing, the vehicle's landing gear brakes were employed for deceleration and stop on the runway. During this phase, 'Pushpak' utilized its rudder and nose wheel steering system to autonomously maintain a precise and stable ground roll along the runway. ISRO noted that this mission validated an advanced guidance algorithm crucial for future Orbital Re-entry Missions. The RLV-LEX-03 mission reused flight systems from the LEX-02 mission, demonstrating ISRO's capability of design to reuse flight systems for multiple missions.

Team achievement

ISRO chairman congratulated team on successful mission

The mission was led by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and involved multiple ISRO centers. It received significant support from various Indian institutions, including the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. S Somanath, chairman of ISRO, congratulated the team for maintaining the success streak in such complex missions. Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of VSSC, emphasised that this consistent success futhers ISRO's confidence in critical technologies essential for future orbital re-entry missions.

Twitter Post

