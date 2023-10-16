Chess grandmaster Praggnanandhaa partners with ISRO to promote science

By Sanjana Shankar

Praggnanandhaa is currently ranked world no. 15 in chess

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath announced on Monday that chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa will team up with the space agency to inspire young people in science and technology. Somanath praised Praggnanandhaa's achievements, likening the young prodigy's success on land to Chandrayaan-3's lunar rover, Pragyan. He believes that Praggnanandhaa, currently ranked world no. 15, has the potential to become the world's top chess player in the future.

ISRO chief meets Praggnanandhaa in Chennai

Somanath met with Indian chess player Praggnanandhaa at his home in Chennai on Monday. Praggnanandhaa's father, Ramesh Babu, was also present during Somanath's visit. During the visit, the ISRO chief gifted the young chess player a miniaturized version of the GSLV rocket as a token of encouragement and wished him success in his forthcoming matches. Praggnanandhaa showed his prizes to Somanath and expressed his hopes for the success of ISRO scientists and their future Gaganyaan mission.

'What Pragyan achieved on the Moon, Praggnanandhaa did on land'

"We are very proud of him for his accomplishments and also for his world ranking, 15 now," Somnath said. "I believe in the coming days he will become world number one. He is Praggnan on the ground, and we have Pragyan on the Moon. What we have achieved on the moon, he has done it on land. He will also be working with us in promoting space."

Praggnanandhaa invited to visit ISRO's rocket launch site

In their conversation, Somanath told Praggnanandhaa that while the Pragyan Rover is currently dormant, he should stay active and continue making India proud through his achievements in chess. Following the visit, Praggnanandhaa expressed his gratitude for the ISRO chief's encouragement. "It is a very proud thing that he has visited us. He also invited me to visit Sriharikota where rockets are being launched. We are very proud of what ISRO has achieved," Praggnanandhaa said.