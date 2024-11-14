Manipuri woman tortured before being set afire: Autopsy
The autopsy report of a 31-year-old woman, who was killed in an attack in Manipur's Jiribam district, has revealed horrific injuries. The examination found broken bones and a "burnt and separated" skull, with her body being 99% charred. The autopsy was performed at Silchar Medical College in Assam. Due to the condition of the body, it was impossible to verify allegations of sexual assault leveled by her husband in his police report.
Autopsy report details missing body parts, embedded nail
The autopsy report observed that some body parts were missing and a metallic nail was embedded in her left thigh. It determined that death was caused by shock due to third-degree burns on most of her body. The woman's husband had claimed she was shot in the leg when suspected "Meitei militants" attacked their village, Zairawn.
Manipur violence escalates, over 220 dead and 50,000 displaced
The incident has further strained ethnic tensions between the Meitei community and Kuki tribes in Manipur. The clashes have left over 220 dead and nearly 50,000 displaced. Amid rising violence, 13 civil rights groups called for a shutdown in Imphal Valley on Wednesday after six people were allegedly abducted by militants in Jiribam district.
Additional security forces deployed, weapons seized in Manipur
To keep the situation under control amid the spiraling violence, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sent an additional 2,500 central paramilitary personnel to Manipur. Security forces have also recovered weapons during searches in Jiribam and Churachandpur districts. Since November 7, 13 people have lost their lives amid the violence. A gunfight on Monday led to 10 suspected militants' deaths during a CRPF counteroffensive.
Tribal groups demand intervention, warn of further unrest
Amid rising tensions, the Kuki Students's Organisation has announced 'non-cooperation' with CRPF forces. The Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee is calling for intervention from central authorities for tribal protection. Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum has warned of further unrest if those responsible for the woman's death are not apprehended.