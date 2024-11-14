Summarize Simplifying... In short Tensions are escalating in Manipur, India, following the brutal death of a Manipuri woman, exacerbating ethnic conflicts between the Meitei community and Kuki tribes.

The violence has resulted in over 220 fatalities and 50,000 displaced individuals, prompting the deployment of additional security forces and a call for intervention from tribal advocacy groups.

The situation remains volatile, with warnings of further unrest if the perpetrators are not brought to justice. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The autopsy was performed at Silchar Medical College in Assam

Manipuri woman tortured before being set afire: Autopsy

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:11 pm Nov 14, 202401:11 pm

What's the story The autopsy report of a 31-year-old woman, who was killed in an attack in Manipur's Jiribam district, has revealed horrific injuries. The examination found broken bones and a "burnt and separated" skull, with her body being 99% charred. The autopsy was performed at Silchar Medical College in Assam. Due to the condition of the body, it was impossible to verify allegations of sexual assault leveled by her husband in his police report.

Gruesome findings

Autopsy report details missing body parts, embedded nail

The autopsy report observed that some body parts were missing and a metallic nail was embedded in her left thigh. It determined that death was caused by shock due to third-degree burns on most of her body. The woman's husband had claimed she was shot in the leg when suspected "Meitei militants" attacked their village, Zairawn.

Rising tensions

Manipur violence escalates, over 220 dead and 50,000 displaced

The incident has further strained ethnic tensions between the Meitei community and Kuki tribes in Manipur. The clashes have left over 220 dead and nearly 50,000 displaced. Amid rising violence, 13 civil rights groups called for a shutdown in Imphal Valley on Wednesday after six people were allegedly abducted by militants in Jiribam district.

Security measures

Additional security forces deployed, weapons seized in Manipur

To keep the situation under control amid the spiraling violence, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sent an additional 2,500 central paramilitary personnel to Manipur. Security forces have also recovered weapons during searches in Jiribam and Churachandpur districts. Since November 7, 13 people have lost their lives amid the violence. A gunfight on Monday led to 10 suspected militants' deaths during a CRPF counteroffensive.

Unrest warning

Tribal groups demand intervention, warn of further unrest

Amid rising tensions, the Kuki Students's Organisation has announced 'non-cooperation' with CRPF forces. The Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee is calling for intervention from central authorities for tribal protection. Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum has warned of further unrest if those responsible for the woman's death are not apprehended.