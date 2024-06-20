In brief Simplifying... In brief India is grappling with a severe heatwave, leading to over 40,000 cases of heatstroke and impacting wildlife, with birds literally falling from the sky.

India battles severe heatwave; over 40,000 heatstroke cases reported

06:08 pm Jun 20, 2024

What's the story India is currently grappling with a severe heatwave that has resulted in over 40,000 suspected cases of heatstroke and at least 110 confirmed deaths between March 1 and June 18, as per health ministry data. The northwest and eastern regions of the country have been particularly impacted, experiencing double the usual number of heatwave days. The central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (MP) and the capital city, Delhi, are among the worst affected areas.

Regional impact

Heatstroke cases surge in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi

In Madhya Pradesh alone, over 5,200 cases of heatstroke have been reported. Rajasthan has also seen a significant surge in heat-related cases with a total of 4,300 reported. Delhi has recorded at least 20 deaths due to the extreme temperatures while the neighboring city of Noida has reported 14 deaths so far.

Official response

Union Health Minister reviews heatwave preparedness

Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed the heatwave situation across the country and the preparedness of hospitals to deal with it on Wednesday (June 19). According to a press release, Nadda discussed the situation and hospital readiness with senior officials of the health ministry The review aimed at ensuring adequate measures are in place to tackle this health crisis.

Wildlife distress

Heatwave impacts wildlife; Birds falling from skies

The ongoing heatwave is also significantly impacting wildlife, according to Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of non-profit Wildlife SOS. "During the ongoing heatwave, most bird rescue calls that we receive are due to birds falling from the skies," Satyanarayan said. He added that Wildlife SOS has been receiving more than 35-40 rescue calls daily in and around Delhi-National Capital Region.

Weather extremes

Northeast India faces dual challenge: Heatwave and floods

In addition to the heatwave, parts of northeast India are battling floods due to heavy rain. In Assam, incessant rain has triggered floods and landslides that have claimed at least six lives. Over 160,000 people in Assam have been affected by these floods as water levels surpass the danger level in the Kopili, one of the largest tributaries of the Brahmaputra. Since May end, over 30 people in Assam have died due to floods and landslides.