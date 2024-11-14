Why Andhra government is cracking down on opposition sympathizers
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government in Andhra Pradesh has launched a major crackdown on social media activists and sympathizers of the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Between November 6 and 12, the state police issued 680 notices, registered 147 cases and arrested 49 people. The crackdown is aimed at those allegedly posting derogatory content about the wives and daughters of TDP leaders, the Indian Express reported.
Charges under BNS and IT Act
The police have slapped charges under sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for promoting enmity between groups, defamation, public mischief and criminal conspiracy. They have also slapped charges under Information Technology Act for morphing images and posting derogatory content. The crackdown comes after YSRCP activists were accused of targeting influential women, including Home Minister V Anitha and Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of CM N Chandrababu Naidu.
Prominent YSRCP activists booked
Notable YSRCP social media activists booked are Varra Ravinder Reddy, Inturi Ravi Kiran, Kallam Harikrishna Reddy, Peddireddy Sudha Rani, and Meka Venkat Rami Reddy. Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen said Ravinder Reddy is accused of spreading defamatory content online and creating unrest among communities. "His actions promote division and disturb social harmony. He manages dozens of YouTube channels which target women leaders by vulgar content against them," the official said.
TDP justifies crackdown , YSRCP condemns arrests
Justifying the crackdown, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy said social media posts had "crossed a line" by targeting family members of TDP leaders with vulgar content. "Posting jokes or caricatures of opposition political leaders is fine but targeting the women of their families...is crossing the line," Reddy said. Meanwhile, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the arrests as "vendetta politics" and an attack on free speech. He accused the government of "undermining democracy" by suppressing voices critical of it.
Crackdown leads to social media activists going into hiding
The crackdown has reportedly driven several social media activists into hiding. Jagan slammed the government's actions as illegal detentions and harassment against YSRCP's social media wing. "By suppressing these voices, the government is undermining democracy and violating the basic rights guaranteed to every citizen. This misuse of power shows a focus on political vendetta rather than upholding democratic values," he said.