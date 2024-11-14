Summarize Simplifying... In short The Andhra government is cracking down on opposition sympathizers, charging them with promoting enmity, defamation, and public mischief.

This follows accusations of YSRCP activists targeting influential women, including the Home Minister and the Chief Minister's wife.

The crackdown has led to several social media activists going into hiding, with YSRCP chief condemning the arrests as an attack on free speech and democracy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

49 people have been arrested so far

Why Andhra government is cracking down on opposition sympathizers

By Chanshimla Varah 01:05 pm Nov 14, 202401:05 pm

What's the story The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government in Andhra Pradesh has launched a major crackdown on social media activists and sympathizers of the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Between November 6 and 12, the state police issued 680 notices, registered 147 cases and arrested 49 people. The crackdown is aimed at those allegedly posting derogatory content about the wives and daughters of TDP leaders, the Indian Express reported.

Legal action

Charges under BNS and IT Act

The police have slapped charges under sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for promoting enmity between groups, defamation, public mischief and criminal conspiracy. They have also slapped charges under Information Technology Act for morphing images and posting derogatory content. The crackdown comes after YSRCP activists were accused of targeting influential women, including Home Minister V Anitha and Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

Arrests made

Prominent YSRCP activists booked

Notable YSRCP social media activists booked are Varra Ravinder Reddy, Inturi Ravi Kiran, Kallam Harikrishna Reddy, Peddireddy Sudha Rani, and Meka Venkat Rami Reddy. Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen said Ravinder Reddy is accused of spreading defamatory content online and creating unrest among communities. "His actions promote division and disturb social harmony. He manages dozens of YouTube channels which target women leaders by vulgar content against them," the official said.

Political reactions

TDP justifies crackdown , YSRCP condemns arrests

Justifying the crackdown, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy said social media posts had "crossed a line" by targeting family members of TDP leaders with vulgar content. "Posting jokes or caricatures of opposition political leaders is fine but targeting the women of their families...is crossing the line," Reddy said. Meanwhile, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the arrests as "vendetta politics" and an attack on free speech. He accused the government of "undermining democracy" by suppressing voices critical of it.

Aftermath

Crackdown leads to social media activists going into hiding

The crackdown has reportedly driven several social media activists into hiding. Jagan slammed the government's actions as illegal detentions and harassment against YSRCP's social media wing. "By suppressing these voices, the government is undermining democracy and violating the basic rights guaranteed to every citizen. This misuse of power shows a focus on political vendetta rather than upholding democratic values," he said.