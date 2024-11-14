Summarize Simplifying... In short Amanatullah Khan, a member of AAP, has been granted bail in a money laundering case related to his tenure as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board from 2016 to 2021.

The court released him on a ₹1 lakh bond, despite concerns from the ED that his release could interfere with ongoing investigations.

Khan is accused of illegal appointments and laundering ₹36 crore into various properties.

ED filed a 110-page chargesheet on October 29

AAP's Amanatullah Khan granted bail in Waqf Board case

By Chanshimla Varah 12:50 pm Nov 14, 202412:50 pm

What's the story The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi has granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Waqf Board. The decision came even after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a 110-page chargesheet on October 29, accusing Khan of laundering funds allegedly generated from corrupt activities in the Waqf Board. However, due to a procedural error, charges against Khan and his co-accused Mariam Siddiqui were dismissed.

The court ordered Khan's release on a bond of ₹1 lakh, noting that there was no appropriate authorization for prosecution. Khan was arrested on September 2 after a raid at his Okhla residence and has been in judicial custody since. His custody was extended several times, with the latest period expiring on November 16.

The ED argued that releasing Khan could hamper their ongoing investigation and lead to witness tampering. Their investigation linked Khan's alleged criminal activities to two separate cases: a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into irregularities in the Waqf Board and a Delhi Police Anti-Corruption Branch probe into disproportionate assets. The agency claims to have collected substantial evidence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to charge Khan.'

The money laundering case involves alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf board during Khan's tenure as chairman from 2016 to 2021. According to the ED, Khan illegally appointed board members, resulting in an alleged loss to the exchequer. The agency further stated that Khan's agents laundered ₹36 crore into many properties.