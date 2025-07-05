Bullet Train project: 80% excavation complete at BKC station

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is making rapid strides, with 80% of the excavation work at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station in Mumbai already completed. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation of India Limited (NHSRCL) announced this development on Saturday. The ambitious project includes a 21-km underground and undersea tunnel between BKC and Shilphata in Thane district.

Excavation techniques NHSRCL reveals tunnel excavation methods The NHSRCL revealed that 16km of the 21km tunnel is being excavated using Tunnel Boring Machines, while the remaining 5km is being dug with the New Austrian Tunneling Method. This method is known for its use in various tunneling projects. The base slab casting has already started at both ends of the BKC station site, which is located at a depth of 100 feet below ground level.

Station development Construction of elevated stations in Maharashtra also underway The construction of elevated stations at Thane, Virar, and Boisar in Maharashtra is also progressing rapidly. The NHSRCL said pier work is being done at several locations, with around 44km of piers cast so far. Base slab casting has been completed at Vikhroli (56m deep) and Sawli shaft (39m deep). These shafts are crucial for launching tunnel boring machines and carrying out underground work.