What's the story

India has 1,009 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Kerala has the highest number of cases at 430, followed by Maharashtra (209) and Delhi (104).

In Karnataka, 47 active cases were reported.

The total number of deaths stands at seven.

Of this, an 85-year-old man in Whitefield succumbed to multiple organ failure after testing positive for the virus on Saturday.