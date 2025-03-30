What's the story

In a major relief to consumers, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has sanctioned a significant reduction in electricity tariffs for residential consumers.

The new rates, effective from April 1, will witness a fall of 10%-30% for residential consumers.

However, this unprecedented cut includes a decrease in cross-subsidies for industries, with different reductions for high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) industries.

This is part of the multi-year tariff order issued by MERC on its website.