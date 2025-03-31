Heatwave relief for Mumbai, neighboring districts; rain expected in April
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department has predicted rains in Mumbai and its neighboring districts this week after a spell of unnaturally hot weather.
A yellow alert has been issued for Thane and Raigad from March 31 to April 1.
For Mumbai, the weather department has forecast light to moderate rains on Monday, along with thunderstorms from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Weather alert
Thane, Raigad brace for severe weather conditions
Thane and Raigad are likely to receive moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms, and lightning.
The IMD has further cautioned of gusty winds at isolated places during this time.
Several other districts in the state have also been issued yellow alerts for this week.
The downpour is likely to bring some respite from the heat after rising temperatures were seen in a prolonged heatwave across Maharashtra.
Temperature forecast
IMD predicts above-average temperatures in Mumbai
Earlier this month, the IMD had forecasted above-average temperatures for March to May, particularly in Mumbai.
"Everyone has noticed a rise in temperature by one or two degrees due to climate change. These changing climatic conditions also impact our region. Mumbai is likely to see temperatures one or two degrees higher than usual this summer," said Sunil Kamble, Director of IMD Mumbai.
Monsoon meeting
BMC prepares for potential challenges during rainy season
Amid the unseasonal rain showers forecasted for the state, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Bhushan Gagrani on Friday chaired a high-level monsoon preparedness meeting.
The meeting focused on preparing the city for potential waterlogging and other challenges during the rainy season.
Gagrani directed agencies working under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Metro projects, and other development authorities to ensure that no debris is left behind at project sites.