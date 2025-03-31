What's the story

An accident involving a speeding Lamborghini Huracan in Noida has once again brought to the fore the rising trend of luxury cars getting into road mishaps.

The car belongs to popular YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, and it was being driven by a car dealer, Deepak, who was considering buying it.

Tiwari has nearly 19 million YouTube subscribers.

The speeding car hit two laborers, but they are out of danger now.

Deepak has since been arrested, and the car has been seized.