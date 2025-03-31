Why Lamborghini is trending on X
What's the story
An accident involving a speeding Lamborghini Huracan in Noida has once again brought to the fore the rising trend of luxury cars getting into road mishaps.
The car belongs to popular YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, and it was being driven by a car dealer, Deepak, who was considering buying it.
Tiwari has nearly 19 million YouTube subscribers.
The speeding car hit two laborers, but they are out of danger now.
Deepak has since been arrested, and the car has been seized.
Accident details
The incident unfolded in Noida's Sector 94
The mishap happened when laborers Dijna Ravidas and Shambhu Kumar were resting on a roadside after a day of exhausting work.
They were suddenly hit by the speeding Lamborghini, prompting other laborers to rush to the spot.
One of them is seen questioning the driver about his rash driving and if he knew people had died because of such actions.
The driver is then seen responding, "Koi mar gaya idhar? (someone died here?)"
Speed claims
Witnesses claim the Lamborghini was speeding at 300km/h
Witnesses alleged the laborers were hit by the Lamborghini, which was approaching them at a speed of 300 km/h.
"A car was coming at a speed of 300km/h. Both of us fell inside the drain after getting hit by the car," a laborer told Republic TV.
In a viral video, someone could then be heard saying, "police ko bulao."
"The driver could not control the car, hit people, and then crashed into the divider," Gaurav, an eyewitness, told ANI.
Twitter Post
Video of the crash
After crushing two labourers with his speeding lamborghini, driver calmly asks 'Did someone die here?'— Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) March 30, 2025
Looks like he's the type to have an essay written & ready already. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9orwzcgJwi
Investigation updates
Deepak blamed vehicle malfunction for the accident
Deepak, when grilled by police, said the accident happened due to a malfunction.
Confirming Deepak's arrest, Bhupendra Singh of Sector 126 Police Station said further investigations were underway.
The Noida incident is the latest in a long list of crashes involving luxury cars.
Two software engineers were killed after a teenager crashed his father's Porsche into a bike in Pune last May. After that incident, a woman died in Mumbai after a speeding BMW collided with her scooter.