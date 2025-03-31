What's the story

Tension engulfed the University of Hyderabad on Sunday after police clashed with students protesting against the Telangana government's plan to redevelop a 400-acre land near their campus.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) alleged that police used excessive force, including dragging and beating protesting students.

The government has proposed an IT park in the area and plans to auction it off, but a section of the student body protested the proposals.