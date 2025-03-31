Hyderabad students clash with police over development plans near university
What's the story
Tension engulfed the University of Hyderabad on Sunday after police clashed with students protesting against the Telangana government's plan to redevelop a 400-acre land near their campus.
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) alleged that police used excessive force, including dragging and beating protesting students.
The government has proposed an IT park in the area and plans to auction it off, but a section of the student body protested the proposals.
Detentions
Students detained during protest, later released
The state government insists its purpose is to woo investment and that the disputed land isn't part of the university.
After bulldozers reached the site, students ran there and climbed on heavy demolition machines, shouting "go back" slogans.
Some were also seen raising police raj murdabad slogans.
Many students were detained during protests but later released.
Twitter Post
Videos of the clash
Clothes torn, injured and some shifted to police station - University of Hyderabad (UoH) students detained for protesting against Telangana government’s proposed auction of 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli. pic.twitter.com/aUl1bjKdst— Naveena (@TheNaveena) March 30, 2025
Official stance
Police response and student union's condemnation
However, police said only 53 students were detained in preventive custody for obstructing government officials from performing their duty. An official alleged some students even assaulted cops.
Meanwhile, the university's student union has condemned the police action, claiming they had held a peaceful rally in the area and accusing them of forceful detentions and "manhandling" students.
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy has denied the students' claims, saying they were being instigated.
Collective action
Joint Action Committee's efforts and future protests
The University of Hyderabad Students' Union (UoHSU) president Umesh Ambedkar has warned that students would resume protests on Monday if detained students aren't released.
The UoHSU alleged that earthmovers were brought in to clear the forest land, "raising serious concerns about the ecological and territorial integrity of the campus."
They also insist that the land includes the Mushroom Rock area near UoH's East Campus.