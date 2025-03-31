Tensions in Bihar after Shobha Yatra devotees pelted stones
What's the story
A violent clash broke out between two communities in Darbhanga, Bihar on Sunday.
The trouble started after stones were allegedly pelted from rooftops at devotees coming back from the Kalash Shobha Yatra on the first day of Chaiti Navratra.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy said police responded immediately, and six people involved in the incident were arrested.
Cause
Rumor about hen beating sparked the violence
The violence was reportedly sparked off by a rumor about a hen being beaten with sticks in the locality. This created tensions between two groups.
Police officials immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.
Reddy said, "Police are camping at the site to ensure peace. Investigations are underway, and so far, six people have been arrested in connection with the violence."
Preventive action
Administration takes strict measures to prevent further violence
The administration has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to prevent any further escalation.
"We have identified the troublemakers from both sides. FIR has been lodged against 45 people and strict action will be taken against those responsible," a police statement read.
Cops are on strict vigil in the area to prevent any further disturbances ahead of Ram Navami.