What's the story

A violent clash broke out between two communities in Darbhanga, Bihar on Sunday.

The trouble started after stones were allegedly pelted from rooftops at devotees coming back from the Kalash Shobha Yatra on the first day of Chaiti Navratra.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy said police responded immediately, and six people involved in the incident were arrested.