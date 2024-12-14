Summarize Simplifying... In short A teacher in Bihar, named Kumar, was allegedly kidnapped and forced to marry a woman, Gunjan, at gunpoint.

Gunjan claims they were in a four-year relationship and he had promised to marry her, but Kumar denies any romantic involvement.

Following the forced wedding, both parties have filed police complaints, with Kumar accusing Gunjan and her family of abduction and harassment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The woman alleged that she was in a four-year long relationship with Kumar

Bihar: Teacher kidnapped, forced to marry woman at gunpoint

By Snehil Singh 06:13 pm Dec 14, 202406:13 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, a teacher in Bihar was kidnapped and forced to marry a woman at gunpoint on Friday. The victim, Avnish Kumar, was stopped by two vehicles while he was on his way to school in Katihar district, per NDTV. This is yet another case of "Pakadwa Vivah," a disturbing trend of forced marriages that has witnessed a sharp rise in Bihar this year.

Kidnapping plot

Alleged lover's relatives behind abduction

Reportedly, the kidnapping was planned by relatives of a woman named Gunjan from Lakhisarai district. Gunjan alleged that she was in a four-year-long relationship with Kumar, and he had promised to marry her. However, when her family approached him for marriage, he allegedly refused. A video of the forced marriage shows Kumar being held by several men while Gunjan stands nearby in wedding attire—Kumar appears visibly distressed during the rituals.

Escalating conflict

Aftermath of the forced marriage

After the forced ceremony, Gunjan and her family went to Kumar's home in Rajaura. However, all hell broke loose as Kumar allegedly escaped, and his family refused to take Gunjan. In light of these developments, both sides have filed police complaints. Gunjan wants justice for what she believes is a betrayal of their alleged relationship, while Kumar denied any romantic involvement with her and accused her of harassment.

Counterclaim

Kumar denies romantic involvement with Gunjan

Kumar categorically denied any romantic involvement with Gunjan, saying, "I had no love for that girl," and accused her of harassment through repeated calls and stalking. In his police complaint, Kumar alleged abduction and physical assault by Gunjan's relatives. Kumar recently passed the Bihar Public Service Commission examination to become a teacher.