Bihar: Teacher kidnapped, forced to marry woman at gunpoint
In a shocking incident, a teacher in Bihar was kidnapped and forced to marry a woman at gunpoint on Friday. The victim, Avnish Kumar, was stopped by two vehicles while he was on his way to school in Katihar district, per NDTV. This is yet another case of "Pakadwa Vivah," a disturbing trend of forced marriages that has witnessed a sharp rise in Bihar this year.
Alleged lover's relatives behind abduction
Reportedly, the kidnapping was planned by relatives of a woman named Gunjan from Lakhisarai district. Gunjan alleged that she was in a four-year-long relationship with Kumar, and he had promised to marry her. However, when her family approached him for marriage, he allegedly refused. A video of the forced marriage shows Kumar being held by several men while Gunjan stands nearby in wedding attire—Kumar appears visibly distressed during the rituals.
Aftermath of the forced marriage
After the forced ceremony, Gunjan and her family went to Kumar's home in Rajaura. However, all hell broke loose as Kumar allegedly escaped, and his family refused to take Gunjan. In light of these developments, both sides have filed police complaints. Gunjan wants justice for what she believes is a betrayal of their alleged relationship, while Kumar denied any romantic involvement with her and accused her of harassment.
Kumar denies romantic involvement with Gunjan
Kumar categorically denied any romantic involvement with Gunjan, saying, "I had no love for that girl," and accused her of harassment through repeated calls and stalking. In his police complaint, Kumar alleged abduction and physical assault by Gunjan's relatives. Kumar recently passed the Bihar Public Service Commission examination to become a teacher.