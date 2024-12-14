Summarize Simplifying... In short An unemployed engineer from Uttar Pradesh, India, tragically took his own life, citing his partner's constant taunts about his joblessness as a contributing factor.

The partner, who discovered his body, alerted the police, sparking an ongoing investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there are numerous helplines available for support, including AASRA, Roshni NGO, COOJ, Sneha India Foundation, and Vandrevala Foundation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The couple had been together for seven years

Unemployed engineer dies by suicide; note mentions partner's relentless taunts

By Snehil Singh 06:01 pm Dec 14, 202406:01 pm

What's the story A 27-year-old engineer has died by suicide in Noida. In his suicide note, the engineer, Mayank Chandel, cited mental stress due to unemployment and constant taunts from his live-in partner about his joblessness as reasons for his decision, NDTV reported. The couple had been together for seven years and had been cohabiting for four years near Shaurya Banquet Hall in Noida's Sector 73.

Suicide note

Unemployment and partner's taunts added to stress

Chandel, who hailed from Jalalabad in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, was unable to find a job, while his partner was employed at a private company. In his suicide note, Chandel wrote that her remarks about him "sitting at home and eating all day" added to his stress. He stated that he was dying by suicide as a result of all of these reasons, but he did not blame anyone.

Investigation underway

Partner discovers Chandel's body, informs police

Chandel's partner found him hanging from a fan in their apartment when she returned home from work on Friday evening. She immediately informed the police about the incident. The authorities have since initiated an investigation into Chandel's death, with Sector 113 police station spearheading the probe. His body was sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Helplines

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050 while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).