Summarize Simplifying... In short Ahead of a Supreme Court hearing, a judicial panel has been formed in Uttar Pradesh to investigate the recent Sambhal violence.

The panel will determine if the unrest was planned or spontaneous, and scrutinize the role of those involved, including local authorities and police.

This comes as the violence sparks political debates and a plea challenging a mosque survey, which some argue could disrupt communal harmony.

Sambhal violence: UP forms judicial panel ahead of SC hearing

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:35 am Nov 29, 202410:35 am

What's the story The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a three-member judicial inquiry commission to investigate the violence that broke out in Sambhal on November 24. The clashes, which took place during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid, left four dead. The commission is headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora and has retired IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain as members.

Probe details

Commission to investigate nature of Sambhal violence

The judicial commission will also ascertain if the violence was premeditated or spontaneous. It will also evaluate the role of those involved in the clashes and examine the conduct of local authorities and police during the unrest. The panel is expected to submit its findings in two months.

Legal proceedings

Supreme Court to hear plea challenging mosque survey

The commission's formation comes just ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on a plea challenging the district court's order for a mosque survey. The petitioners, Committee of Management, Shahi Jama Masjid, sought an immediate stay on this order. They argued that such surveys could disrupt communal harmony and violate the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

Political fallout

Sambhal violence sparks political debates

The violence in Sambhal has sparked political debates and ruckus in both the houses of parliament. Opposition members have demanded action against those responsible for the unrest. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti slammed past Supreme Court judgments for possibly intensifying tensions between the religious communities.

Security measures

UP Police conduct flag march in Sambhal

In light of the violence, Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier conducted a flag march in Sambhal ahead of Friday prayers to keep the peace. The judicial commission is now tasked with investigating these events and their causes. Their findings are expected to shed light on the events leading up to and during the clashes.