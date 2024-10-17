Probe against MLA for sitting during National Anthem, he says...
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched an investigation into Hilal Akbar Lone, a National Conference MLA from Sonawari. The probe was launched after Lone remained seated during the national anthem at Omar Abdullah's oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday, according to reports. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Abdullah and his council of ministers.
MLA Lone's defense and subsequent scrutiny
Lone defended his actions by blaming it on a medical condition. He said, "It's not a crime to remain seated during the national anthem, as per a Supreme Court observation. I had no intention to insult the anthem, and as a legislator, I would never do so." News18, citing sources, said the full tape from the event will be analyzed to determine who did not stand for the National Anthem.
Ceremony marks Abdullah's return as chief minister
Along with Abdullah, five ministers were also sworn into office: Sakina Masood (Itoo) and Javed Dar from Kashmir Valley, and Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, and Satish Sharma from the Jammu region. Abdullah's party, the National Conference (NC), won a majority in the recent elections, bagging 42 out of 90 seats. The region had been under President's rule since June 2018 after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew support from the previous coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti.