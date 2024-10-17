Summarize Simplifying... In short An MLA is under investigation for remaining seated during the National Anthem, citing a medical condition and a Supreme Court observation that it's not a crime.

Meanwhile, Abdullah returns as chief minister, with his party, the National Conference, winning a majority in the recent elections.

Five ministers were also sworn into office, marking the end of President's rule since June 2018.

Hilal Akbar Lone remained seated during the national anthem

Probe against MLA for sitting during National Anthem, he says...

What's the story The Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched an investigation into Hilal Akbar Lone, a National Conference MLA from Sonawari. The probe was launched after Lone remained seated during the national anthem at Omar Abdullah's oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday, according to reports. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Abdullah and his council of ministers.

Defense scrutinized

MLA Lone's defense and subsequent scrutiny

Lone defended his actions by blaming it on a medical condition. He said, "It's not a crime to remain seated during the national anthem, as per a Supreme Court observation. I had no intention to insult the anthem, and as a legislator, I would never do so." News18, citing sources, said the full tape from the event will be analyzed to determine who did not stand for the National Anthem.

Historic event

Ceremony marks Abdullah's return as chief minister

Along with Abdullah, five ministers were also sworn into office: Sakina Masood (Itoo) and Javed Dar from Kashmir Valley, and Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, and Satish Sharma from the Jammu region. Abdullah's party, the National Conference (NC), won a majority in the recent elections, bagging 42 out of 90 seats. The region had been under President's rule since June 2018 after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew support from the previous coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti.