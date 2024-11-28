The incident allegedly happened on Thursday morning

UP: Nurse gang-raped, tortured with chili powder in private parts

By Chanshimla Varah 08:10 pm Nov 28, 202408:10 pm

What's the story A nurse in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun was allegedly sexually assaulted by six men on her way to work on Thursday morning. The victim's family alleged that while two of the men raped her, the others held her down. "My wife, who works as a nurse, was heading to work around 9am. She called me and told me what had happened," the victim's husband said. He also alleged that a stick and chili powder were inserted into her private parts.

Case

Wife was having an affair: Police

Additional Superintendent of Police (Jalaun) Pradeep Kumar Verma said that a case has been registered. However, he said that the woman was having an affair, rejecting her husband's claims that his wife was ambushed and dragged into the bushes by some men. "The woman was having an affair with a man from the same village. The man and her family beat her up. A police team took her to a hospital," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.