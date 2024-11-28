Summarize Simplifying... In short Jagan Reddy, dismissing bribery allegations linked to a power deal with Adani, highlighted that the Solar Energy Corporation of India offered power at a competitive rate to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha.

Meanwhile, Odisha and Tamil Nadu governments, along with the Adani Group, have also denied any bribery allegations related to the deal.

The deal was only between two government agencies

Jagan Reddy dismisses bribery allegations linked to Adani power deal

What's the story Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has dismissed allegations of bribery in a power deal with the Adani Group. He explained that the deal was only between two government agencies, and no private parties were involved. "My name should not come up in this at all, whoever is connecting my name must be a fool. I have never dealt with it," Jagan told at a press conference.

Deal advantages

Reddy highlights financial benefits of power deal

Reddy explained that the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a central government-run public sector unit, had offered power at ₹2.49 per unit to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. Reddy emphasized that this was the first time Andhra had purchased power at such a competitive rate. He also spoke about other incentives and waivers in the deal that would further reduce the burden on the state government.

Legal proceedings

Reddy announces legal action against media outlets

Refuting the bribery allegations, he said, "It is all hearsay, and nobody has said that I have taken or that anybody has taken bribes." He defended his meetings with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani as routine, given the ongoing projects in the state. "Adani meeting me is not something out of ordinary. He would have met me several times during my five years regime," he said.

Denials issued

Other states and Adani Group deny bribery allegations

He also announced a plan to sue media houses Eenadu and Andhra Jyothy for ₹100 crore, alleging politically motivated reporting. Similar bribery allegations pertaining to the power deal have been dismissed by the Biju Janata Dal in Odisha and the Tamil Nadu government. Odisha's former Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb confirmed no private party involvement in their agreement with SECI. Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji also said there was no commercial relationship with Adani's company since May 2021.