Jagan Reddy dismisses bribery allegations linked to Adani power deal
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has dismissed allegations of bribery in a power deal with the Adani Group. He explained that the deal was only between two government agencies, and no private parties were involved. "My name should not come up in this at all, whoever is connecting my name must be a fool. I have never dealt with it," Jagan told at a press conference.
Reddy highlights financial benefits of power deal
Reddy explained that the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a central government-run public sector unit, had offered power at ₹2.49 per unit to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. Reddy emphasized that this was the first time Andhra had purchased power at such a competitive rate. He also spoke about other incentives and waivers in the deal that would further reduce the burden on the state government.
Reddy announces legal action against media outlets
Refuting the bribery allegations, he said, "It is all hearsay, and nobody has said that I have taken or that anybody has taken bribes." He defended his meetings with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani as routine, given the ongoing projects in the state. "Adani meeting me is not something out of ordinary. He would have met me several times during my five years regime," he said.
Other states and Adani Group deny bribery allegations
He also announced a plan to sue media houses Eenadu and Andhra Jyothy for ₹100 crore, alleging politically motivated reporting. Similar bribery allegations pertaining to the power deal have been dismissed by the Biju Janata Dal in Odisha and the Tamil Nadu government. Odisha's former Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb confirmed no private party involvement in their agreement with SECI. Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji also said there was no commercial relationship with Adani's company since May 2021.