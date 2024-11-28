Summarize Simplifying... In short In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a minor girl was kidnapped and gang-raped in a moving ambulance.

The accused, Virendra Chaturvedi, the ambulance driver, and his accomplice Rajesh Kewat, were arrested after the victim filed an FIR and medical tests confirmed the assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident took place on November 25

Minor girl kidnapped, gang-raped in moving ambulance in Madhya Pradesh

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:05 pm Nov 28, 202406:05 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two men inside a moving ambulance in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district. The incident took place on November 25 under the limits of Hanumana police station, about 30km from the district headquarters. The victim told the police she was dragged into a Janani Express Ambulance and raped by the two accused.

Suspects apprehended

Two men arrested for alleged gang rape in ambulance

The police arrested the accused, identified as Virendra Chaturvedi and Rajesh Kewat. Both Chaturvedi, the ambulance driver, and his friend Kewat are residents of Naigarhi tehsil in Mauganj district. The place is about 50km away from Hanumana tehsil where the crime was committed. The Janani Express Ambulance they used for the crime is a state-operated service mainly meant for transporting expectant mothers and sick infants in rural Madhya Pradesh.

Investigation update

Police confirm rape, arrests followed victim's FIR

Confirming the incident, Mauganj Superintendent of Police Sarna Thakur said, "Victim had lodged an FIR on November 25, alleging that she was gang-raped." After the medical test confirmed rape, a search was launched and both accused were arrested. The suspects were nabbed from Nagari on Wednesday. Further details are awaited as investigations continue into this disturbing case.