The Supreme Court has criticized the ineffective implementation of GRAP-IV, an air quality management measure in Delhi, noting that trucks and construction activities continue despite restrictions.

The court has ordered the continuation of GRAP-IV until Monday, urging the Commission for Air Quality Management to consider shifting to GRAP III or II.

The court also highlighted issues such as trucks carrying non-essential goods and unauthorized construction activities.

NCR states have been given time until December 2

GRAP-IV implementation 'abject failure,' says SC, seeks NCR states' response

By Chanshimla Varah 05:32 pm Nov 28, 2024

What's the story The Supreme Court of India has voiced its displeasure over the enforcement of air pollution control measures in Delhi. The court said it examined reports of its commissioners, which pointed to an "abject failure" in the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV measures. It has since sought explanations from the National Capital Region (NCR) states by December 2 on how they plan to address these failures.

SC identifies issues with truck movement, construction activities

The Supreme Court highlighted certain issues needing urgent attention, such as trucks entering Delhi and returning. The court clarified that only trucks carrying essential goods or using LNG/CNG/Electric/BS-VI engines are allowed entry into Delhi under GRAP-IV. Any other exemptions permitted by other authorities were rendered invalid. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) was also criticized for allowing certain construction activities despite GRAP-IV restrictions, causing confusion over what is permitted.

Court commissioners report non-compliance with GRAP-IV measures

"In GRAP IV there is no exempted category....Everybody will be misled by this. What was the necessity of this? And who has the power to issue this?" Justice Abhay S Oka asked. Court commissioners noted that GRAP-IV is not being implemented effectively on the ground. Construction continues in upscale areas, factories run round-the-clock, and waste burning continues. There are also reports of trucks carrying cement disguised under bags of wheat flour, an exempted commodity.

GRAP-IV to continue till Monday

In light of the deteriorating air quality, the court ordered that the GRAP-IV measures be continued until Monday. In the meantime, the CAQM should organize a meeting and provide a recommendation for shifting from GRAP IV to GRAP III or II, it said. The court explained that it is not required to dispense all measures provided in GRAP IV and that measures from GRAP III and GRAP II may be combined.