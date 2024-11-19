Summarize Simplifying... In short For the second day in a row, Delhi's air remains dangerously polluted, prompting an "orange" alert and causing significant transportation disruptions, including delayed trains and flights.

In response, the Delhi government has enforced Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, banning certain vehicles and moving schools and universities to online classes.

The Supreme Court has mandated strict adherence to these measures, regardless of future air quality index readings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi's air quality remains toxic

Delhi air remains toxic, trains delayed, schools go online

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:18 am Nov 19, 202409:18 am

What's the story Delhi continues to battle a severe air pollution crisis as the Air Quality Index (AQI) nearly touched 500 on Tuesday morning. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) classified this as "severe plus." Most of the monitoring stations in Delhi recorded an AQI of 500, with NSIT Dwarka recording the lowest at 480.

Transportation disruptions

'Orange' alert issued amid dense fog

For the second consecutive day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert for dense fog. This has caused major disruptions in transportation, with at least 22 trains delayed and nine canceled. IndiGo Airlines also warned passengers about possible delays due to foggy conditions impacting Delhi, Amritsar and Chandigarh.

Pollution response

Delhi government enforces Stage 4 of GRAP

In view of the worsening air quality, the Delhi government has implemented Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This includes a ban on Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles. Trucks and light commercial vehicles from outside Delhi are prohibited entry unless they are carrying essential goods or services.

Educational impact

Schools shift to online classes amid pollution crisis

Public and private offices have been asked to function at 50% capacity, with others requested to work from home. Schools across Delhi-NCR have moved to online classes amid hazardous AQI levels. Physical classes up to Class 12 have been suspended in Delhi while universities such as Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University have gone online till November 22.

Legal directive

Supreme Court mandates strict implementation of GRAP-4 measures

The Supreme Court has ordered strict implementation of GRAP-4 measures and questioned the delay in their implementation. The court stressed that these measures must continue even if AQI dips below 450 without its permission. On Monday, Delhi's AQI hit a season-high of 481. The dense fog has also affected flight operations, leading to delays at Delhi airport.