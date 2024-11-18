Summarize Simplifying... In short After a dispute over firecrackers at a wedding in Rajasthan, a relative of the groom allegedly drove into a crowd, injuring seven people.

One victim is critically injured while others are being treated in a Jaipur hospital.

The suspect, who fled the scene, is being pursued by police who have recovered the car's number plate and are determined to bring him to justice.

The incident occurred in Rajasthan's Dausa district while the accused is on the run

Rajasthan: Groom's kin runs over seven after fight over crackers

By Snehil Singh 07:00 pm Nov 18, 202407:00 pm

What's the story A wedding in Dausa district, Rajasthan, turned violent after a man from the groom's side rammed his car into a group of seven people. The incident was triggered by an argument over the bursting of firecrackers. The accused wanted to park his vehicle where the bride's relatives were bursting firecrackers, leading to an altercation that soon turned violent.

Online evidence

Video of incident circulates on social media

A video of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media, showing several injured people lying on the ground. Among those mowed down by the car, one person is said to be in critical condition. The others are undergoing medical treatment at a Jaipur hospital. The accused is still at large, with police launching efforts to nab him.

Investigation underway

Police recover car's number plate, launch manhunt

Amid the chaos, the car's number plate fell off and was recovered by authorities. The vehicle is registered in Sawai Madhopur district. A team has been formed to locate the suspect, who is currently on the run. Lalsot Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Aggarwal said, "We will find and arrest him as soon as possible," indicating a determined effort by law enforcement to bring the accused to justice.