Dogecoin has reached a market cap of $17 billion

Memecoins: From internet jokes to beating NASDAQ-listed players

By Akash Pandey 01:27 pm Oct 21, 202401:27 pm

What's the story Memecoins, digital currencies inspired by internet humor and online communities, are upending traditional financial growth models. These cryptocurrencies have seen a meteoric rise in market cap, often exceeding well-established NASDAQ-listed corporations. Dogecoin (DOGE), for example, reached a market cap of $17 billion in just eight years with a team of about 12 members. This valuation is equivalent to Nutanix Inc., an American cloud computing company, which took 15 years and employs 6,000 people to reach a similar valuation.

Memecoins vs. traditional companies: A comparison

Interestingly, another memecoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), reached a market cap of $10.8 billion in just a year, whereas NICE Ltd., an Israeli technology company, founded in 1986, took 35 years to reach similar market cap. Pepe Coin (PEPE) achieved a market cap of $4.5 billion in six months, beating TransMedics Group Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology firm, which took 25 years to reach a similar valuation. These comparisons show the difference between traditional business growth and explosive nature of cryptocurrencies.

Community power and speculation drive memecoin growth

The meteoric rise of memecoins can be credited to the collective power of online communities, and platforms such as Reddit, X, and TikTok. The role of speculation and viral hype is another factor behind memecoins' explosive rise. Unlike a traditional stock whose value is often tied to financial performance, the memecoins' value can skyrocket based on viral posts or influencer endorsements. The digital currencies are a cultural movement that defies the rules of traditional investing.

Memecoins: A new financial paradigm

Memecoins are a break from the norm where value is associated with tangible assets, earnings, and market conditions. With memecoins, value comes from virality, collective belief, and community engagement. While highly speculative, this ability to create value through decentralized community support is a hallmark of the shift toward decentralized finance (DeFi).

Cultural shift in financial markets

The rise of memecoins is more than just a speculative frenzy. It speaks to a broader cultural movement where the democratization of finance, powered by online communities and social media, is challenging traditional institutions. Investors once locked out of early-stage opportunities in traditional markets can now join the explosive growth of digital assets with just a smartphone and an internet connection.