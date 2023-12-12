Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

By Sanjana Shankar 11:32 am Dec 12, 202311:32 am

Ethereum is down 1.07% from yesterday

Bitcoin has dropped 1.70% in the past 24 hours to trade at $41,479.84. Compared to last week, it is 0.67% down. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.07% from yesterday and now trades at $2,221.83. It is down 0.18% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $811.43 billion and $266.99 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $252.20, which is 8.16% up from yesterday and an 8.51% rise from last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, falling 1.16% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.24% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 0.37%) and $0.099 (down 4.02%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 16.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $70.4 (down 0.11%), $6.91 (up 0.77%), $0.0000099 (down 2.64%), and $0.88 (down 1.82%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 16.7% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 22.95%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 5.58% whereas Polygon is 6.29% up.

Check out today's top gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movements are KuCoin Token, Injective, Optimism, Avalanche, and Immutable. They are trading at $12.72 (up 27.48%), $26.46 (up 16.73%), $2.43 (up 15.79%), $41.95 (up 14.26%), and $2.22 (up 14.19%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.08%), $1 (down 0%), and $250.1736 (up 7.39%), respectively.

These are today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Terra, Curve DAO Token, XDC Network, NEAR Protocol, and eCash. They are trading at $0.99 (down 6.11%), $0.66 (down 4.63%), $0.044 (down 4.24%), $2.30 (down 3.72%), and $0.000033 (down 3.36%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $41.71 (up 16.87%), $14.92 (down 1.06%), $0.99 (up 0.08%), $6.18 (down 0.86%), and $5.52 (up 2.20%), respectively.

Here are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Immutable, Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, and Flow. They are currently trading at $1.96 (up 5.51%), $5.19 (down 4.61%), $3.89 (up 2.33%), $0.99 (down 9.07%), and $0.77 (down 9.74%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.56 trillion, a 5.16% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $97.46 billion, which marks a 118.4% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.41 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.01 trillion three months ago.