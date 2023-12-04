Bitcoin rises above $40,000 for first time in 2023

By Sanjana Shankar 10:51 am Dec 04, 202310:51 am

Ethereum has risen 8.43% compared to last week

Bitcoin has climbed 3.86% over the last 24 hours, trading at $40,884.50. It is 9.37% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 3.12% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,224.54. It has increased 8.43% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $800.19 billion and $267.54 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $229.39, which is 0.68% up from yesterday and a 0.11% fall since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after moving up 1.73% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.96% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 2.60%) and $0.088 (up 2.92%), respectively.

Solana has risen 13.46% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $64.87 (up 1.45%), $5.66 (up 2.19%), $0.0000099 (up 6.88%), and $0.88 (up 1.71%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 13.46% while Polka Dot has gained 6.35%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 10.04% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 8.69%.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Terra Classic, ORDI, Terra, Beam, and FTX Token. They are trading at $0.00022 (up 54.43%), $42.96 (up 34.17%), $1.07 (up 32.41%), $0.011 (up 18.09%), and $4.92 (up 15.91%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $228.1000 (up 0.92%), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Maker, Aave, Zcash, and Gas. They are trading at $3.74 (down 3.06%), $1,518.21 (down 1.69%), $102.11 (down 1.66%), $31.63 (down 1.05%), and $8.24 (down 1.01%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, and THORChain. They are trading at $15.98 (down 0.69%), $21.99 (down 1.31%), $1 (up 0.10%), $6.02 (down 2.34%), and $7.03 (up 0.29%), respectively.

Here are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.72 (down 2.35%), $1.45 (up 2.85%), $3.89 (up 9.29%), $0.88 (up 5.06%), and $1.07 (down 1.92%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.5 trillion, a 0.89% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $44.08 billion, which marks a 3.75% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.29 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.04 trillion.